Call it the purr-fect way to relax. Crumbs & Whiskers in LA has taken the meowist excercise trend and made it even more adorable by incorporating foster kittens to the practice instead of cats. Kanchan Singh, founder and CEO of Crumbs & Whiskers discusses how ‘Kitten Yoga’ helps kittens and humans alike.