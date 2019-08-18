Hundreds of pets find homes through Clear The Shelters in East Texas

On Saturday, 10 shelters and rescues across East Texas held Clear The Shelter events with music, food, and swag, all with the big purpose of filling hearts while emptying kennels.

For people who participated on this particular day, they received reduced or waived fees from some shelters.

“It’s just such a great thing for everybody and to see all the different rescues and all the different shelters come together and just see how many of these precious animals we can get into permanent homes,” Cat Cortelyou, SPCA of East Texas said.

One family was thankful for the event, Clear The Shelters, where they found the newest member of their family.

“When that little girl brought her to us, it was just, yep, she’s just not going nowhere,” Stephany Palmer said.

While puppies are always popular, adult dogs struggle to find homes. That’s where Clear The Shelters promotes adoption of all animals.

“We have some dogs that were brought in as puppies and they still are there. They have grown up in a shelter, in a kennel, in a cage, and they have never ever known a family at all. That’s why I’m introducing Carter, he’s been with us quite a while. He’s a good dog, he’s just got to find the family right for him,” Alicia Lansford, Nicholas Pet Haven said.

Every shelter visited also had a great number of cats and kittens too.

“A lot of these guys have been here for a little while and they need their forever homes,” Heather Russell, Diboll Alley Cats said.

While we are still collecting the final numbers, a few examples of the largest adoptions include Longview Animal Care and Adoption Center where they had 42 adoptions. Nicholas Pet Haven also had a large turnout with 30 animals adopted.

On a national level, 80,000 adoptions were made today.

