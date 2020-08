We've made it to the hottest part of the year. After officially reaching 100-degree for Tyler, Longview, & Lufkin, it's important that we are using the "coolest" parts of the day to be outdoors for us and also our pets.

Our pets love taking a stroll to get their exercise, but doing so in this heat can be dangerous for them. While the direct sunlight and heat can impact their body, causing them to overheat.