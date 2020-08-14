FURCAST: Limit walks on hot days

We’ve made it to the hottest part of the year. After officially reaching 100-degree for Tyler, Longview, & Lufkin, it’s important that we are using the “coolest” parts of the day to be outdoors for us and also our pets.

Our pets love taking a stroll to get their exercise, but doing so in this heat can be dangerous for them. While the direct sunlight and heat can impact their body, causing them to overheat.

So, it is best to limit walks outside when it is 90° or greater outside. If you are going to be outside, try to walk before 10 AM or after 7 PM. Shaded areas are great, but still remember that the heat can still take grip on them if your pet does not have water.

Finally, know what the pavement feels like to your dog. A simple test is for five seconds hold your hand to the pavement. If you cannot keep your hand there without it being very hot or burning, then your pet is not able to withstand walking outside.

REMEMBER: If you see any heat exhaustion and the potential of heatstroke in your pet, cool them off with cold water to lower their body temperature. Read more about heatstroke here.

We will have more tips in our Furcast segment each Thursday in August on KETK News At Ten.