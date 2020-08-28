FURCAST: Keep your pets cool

The summer heat still in control, especially with the final weekend of August on tap. We still have to keep our pets cool.

As temperatures reach 90-degrees outside, the inside temperature of our pets can reach near 100-degrees or higher. When outside, keep in mind your pet is going to feel warmer than you.

You can reduce their body temperature is by keeping pets in shaded areas. This will allow them to stay away from the direct sunlight.

Also, be sure your pet has ample water and food supply. That will keep them hydrated and full.

Finally, one way to reduce their temperature is by wetting their paws. It can help cool down their body temperature.