FURCAST: Hot cars & pets do not mix

We just made it through the hottest stretch of 2020 so far, and while the slightly cooler temperatures have been great, it is still hot – especially inside a car.

Cars are a heat trap. Here is how hot it can get inside a car with the windows rolled up and no cold air moving.

Studies show cracking windows inside a car have no impact on cooling the temperature inside a car. The result can be of serious injury or even death. The best solution is either to take them with you when you get out of the car or leave them at home in the confines of air conditioning.

