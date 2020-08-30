Clear the Shelters nationwide event ends in success for East Texas

EAST TEXAS (KETK) – For the past month, we have been highlighting shelters across East Texas that sought outreach to give their animals a voice.

This year, NBC Stations had teamed up with shelters across the country to host Clear the Shelters, a nationwide pet adoption drive that happened this Saturday on August 29th.

The Clear the Shelters pet adoption drive has helped over 250,000 animals find families. The event reduced and even waived adoption fees.

This month we spoke with Athens Animal Shelter, APET-SPCA Animal Center in Mineloa, the Humane Society of Angelina County, Sadie’s Place Animal Rescue and the Longview Animal Care and Adoption Center to see their efforts on clearing the shelter and why it is important to adopt and not shop.



Clear the Shelters, Saturday Aug. 17, 2019, at the Women’s Animal Center in Bensalem Pa. NBC10 Photo/ Joseph Kaczmarek

“When you take a dog out of the shelter, you are opening up space to save another,” says Steve Wilhite, president and founder of Sadie’s Place Animal Rescue.

After this week with Hurricane Laura, the Longview Animal Care and Adoption Center was able to bring in evacuee’s dogs.

“After this week with the hurricane and we actually took in some evacuee dogs, helping people having to leave their homes, and not knowing how that was going to effect us, and literally just animals are getting adopted one after the other,” says Chris Kemper, Animal Services Manager.

While every year has been a huge hit, the past few days have been a big success for the campaign.