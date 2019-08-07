CLEAR THE SHELTERS: KETK collecting supplies for East Texas rescues

KETK News is partnering with shelters and rescues across East Texas to reduce and waive adoption fees so you can find your fur-ever friend.

The event is Saturday, August 17th at the following locations:

To help shelters, KETK is asking for donations from East Texans from Wednesday, August 7th until Saturday, August 17th.

Supplied needed include food, cat litter, towels, leashes, and cleaning supplies. However, some shelters gave specific lists for their special friends.

If you want to donate, drop your newly purchased supplies off at our station located at 4300 Richmond Rd, Tyler TX 75703.

If your shelter or rescue would like to partner with us, click HERE.