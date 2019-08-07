cts_logo_en72516

Finding Forever Homes on August 17, 2019

NBC and Telemundo owned stations are teaming up with hundreds of shelters across the country to host Clear the Shelters, a nationwide pet adoption drive on Saturday, August 17 to help find loving homes for animals in need. More than 250,000 pets found their forever homes since 2015. 

Register your shelter or rescue group to join Clear The Shelters.

CLEAR THE SHELTERS: KETK collecting supplies for East Texas rescues

Clear the Shelters

KETK News is partnering with shelters and rescues across East Texas to reduce and waive adoption fees so you can find your fur-ever friend.

The event is Saturday, August 17th at the following locations:

To help shelters, KETK is asking for donations from East Texans from Wednesday, August 7th until Saturday, August 17th.

Supplied needed include food, cat litter, towels, leashes, and cleaning supplies. However, some shelters gave specific lists for their special friends.

If you want to donate, drop your newly purchased supplies off at our station located at 4300 Richmond Rd, Tyler TX 75703.

ClearTheShelters_SupplyListDownload

If your shelter or rescue would like to partner with us, click HERE.

KETK NBC