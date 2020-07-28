Skip to content
Clear the Shelters Adoption Photos
Clear the Shelters
by:
KJ Lambein
Posted:
Jul 28, 2020 / 09:17 AM CDT
/
Updated:
Jul 28, 2020 / 09:17 AM CDT
Texas Star Rescue
903-660-2035
749 Etheredge Rd
Longview
,
TX
75602
USA
Texas Star Rescue: Doug is an older retriever that spent most of his life on a chain. Loves people and attention
Texas Star Rescue: Harold is Decker Giant Rat Terrier mix. He is super friendly but harder to place because he had to have his right eye removed, he’s deaf, and heartworm positive. He’s is on the slow kill treatment.
Texas Star Rescue: Jonah is a 1 year old chihuahua. Very sweet loves everyone.
Texas Star Rescue: Piper and Pru are 4 month old kittens that came from a less than stellar situation. It took a while to get them healthy but now they are thriving and ready for a home.
Texas Star Rescue: Piper and Pru are 4 month old kittens that came from a less than stellar situation. It took a while to get them healthy but now they are thriving and ready for a home.
Alicia@sadiesplacerescue.org
903-662-8125
2821 FM2737
Lone Oak
,
TX
75453
USA
Sadie’s Place Animal Rescue
Sadie’s Place: Dallas Adult Mix I heard a bunch of dogs barking and I wondered up from the road. I was really happy to see some people although they put this thing around my neck that I was very unsure of. They have taken excellent care of me, my leg bothers me at times from a previous injury, that doesn’t stop me for a second. I really want to be a lap dog even though I am too big for that. I like to go for walks now that I know what that means. I love going for car rides especially if I get some chicken nuggets. I really hope my next family doesn’t mind my crazy burst of energy.
Sadie’s Place: Dora Adult Pit Mix I was rescued from Tyler Animal Shelter where I was expected to be euthanized the next day. I am a very laid-back dog and I am super eager to please you. I am very smart and know a couple of my basic commands, although when I sit I like to sit on top of your feet and throw my head back to look at you. I wouldn’t mind being a lap dog, I know I look big but really I fit nice in your lap. I haven’t had any issues meeting other dogs. I really enjoy running and would love to go on long walks with you. I know I will be a perfect fit for your family.
Sadie’s Place: Groot Young Husky Mix I was dumped on the county road lost and confused trying to find my way around. I met a nice guy he was on a thing you call “lawn mower”, he wanted to help so he contacted this rescue. When I got picked up I was so excited I bounded into the truck, I knew I would be taken care of. I am high energy all the time, I just want to get out and run and be loved on. I have learned to sit and wait patiently for my food and attention. I have been told that I am super smart and eager to please whatever that means. I would do best with being the only dog in the house. I cant wait to meet my forever family.
Sadie’s Place: Lulu Adult Rottweiler Mix I was roaming around the lake looking for a safe place to have my puppies when I was brought to the Rescue. No one had a clue I was pregnant until I provided 9 healthy puppies. As I get older the more my back leg starts to bother me, although that does not stop me! I love to be in your lap and just want to be where ever you take me. I enjoy going for car rides, especially if I get to meet some new people, even kids. I just want all of your attention and my belly rubbed. I will jump over any puddle I see, but man do I love baths. I hope my next family can give me lots of belly rubs.
Sadie’s Place: Rocky Adult Australian Kelpie Mix I was neglected as a young pup, although you would never know as I am a very happy boy. I really enjoy going for car rides especially when ice cream is involved. I am super excited to meet new people, I would love to go on walks with you and do some exploring. I enjoy being around kids, I love getting pampered (good for nail trims and baths). Even though I am older I have some energy to burn, although I really wouldn’t mind being a couch potato either. I really can’t wait to meet my new family that I know is waiting out there for me
Humane Society of Harrison County
hello@hshcpaws.org
903-938-7297
1901 Jefferson Ave
Marshall
,
TX
75670
USA
HSHC’s Charlie: neutered male 7 year old brown Chihuahua. Sweet, good with other dogs, loves to sit in your lap.
HSHC’s Gabby: female 10 week black/brown mix breed puppy. Super sweet, loves to play
HSHC’s Maverick: neutered male 2 year old. Black/white Terrier/Dachshund mix. Good with children and cats.
HSHC’s Smokey Sue: female spayed 2 year old Siamese. Loves to be scratched and would be best as an only cat.
HSHC’s Wally: male neutered 12 week old black/white kitten. Found in a wall in Tyler as a 2-3 week old kitten, super sweet, loves to play.
