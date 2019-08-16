CLEAR THE SHELTERS: Adopt your forever friend Saturday

KETK is partnering with 10 shelters and rescues across East Texas, encouraging people to adopt and find their fur-ever friends.

“Animals from shelters make great companion animals and pets and we look forward to the public coming out,” Aaron Ramsey, Kurth Memorial Animal Shelter Director said.

KETK and Kurth Memorial have partnered for Clear the Shelters for multiple years, and every year it has proven to be successful.

“We’re typically able to adopt out usually a minimum of about 50 dogs and cats, leave here that go to good homes during the event,” Ramsey said.

Their shelter expects to go above and beyond to make sure as many animals are adopted as possible.

“It’s going to be a lot of fun, live music, there’s going to be raffles and drawings for prizes so Miss James really goes all out and gets the community involved,” Ramsey said.

Also participating in Clear the Shelter, Diboll Alley Cats is a rescue from Lufkin that specializes in cats only.

“It would be fantastic, you have no idea. A lot of these guys have been here for a little while and they need their forever homes,” Heather Russell, Diboll Alley Cats Vet Tech said.

Along with these two shelters, a full list of shelters and rescues across East Texas is below:

Adopt your fur-ever friend on Saturday, drop supplies off for shelters and rescues, and send us your pet photos to be featured!

