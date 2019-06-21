Breaking News
Texas police officer shot, killed in line of duty

11 of the Best Dog Breeds for Senior Citizens

Clear the Shelters

by: Clear the Shelters

Posted: / Updated:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Astros @ Rangers Ticket Giveaway

astros-rangers-ticket-giveaway-2019

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC