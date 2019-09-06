Bus Stop Forecast

Texas State Railroad presents THE POLAR EXPRESS™

Tickets are On Sale NOW!

November 15 – December 28, 2019

The magical story comes to life the minute the train departs the Palestine Depot for the journey to the North Pole. (The adventure is even more fun when families and friends show up in their pajamas!)

Enveloped by the motion picture soundtrack, passengers will relive the magic of the tale as they are whisked away on THE POLAR EXPRESS™. Once onboard, chefs serve hot chocolate and cookies as they recite the classic children’s book, The Polar Express by Chris Van Allsburg. (Be sure to purchase a book along with your tickets so your child can read his/her own book along with the chefs.)

At the North Pole, Santa and his elves greet passengers and then board the train. St. Nick gives everyone the first gift of Christmas – a silver sleigh bell (only believers can hear ringing!). On the ride back to THE POLAR EXPRESS™ train depot, chefs lead passengers in singing joyous Christmas carols.

Make sure to purchase the official POLAR EXPRESS™ book for your child when you make your reservations. Gift-wrapped as their first gift of the season, they can read along with the Coco Chefs aboard the magical journey to the North Pole.

TRAIN ACCOMMODATIONS

The sky-high Dome Class is located in the doubledecker Dome Car, complete with keepsake POLAR EXPRESS™ mugs, hot chocolate and cookies.

Seats are limited in the exclusive Presidential Class where keepsake POLAR EXPRESS™ mugs, hot chocolate and cookies make this a truly magical experience. Please note there is no access to viewing platform during Polar Express train rides.

First Class features couches, chairs or booth settings for parties of two or four along with keepsake POLAR EXPRESS™ mugs, hot chocolate and cookies.

The classes listed below do NOT include keepsake POLAR EXPRESS™ mugs.

Deluxe Coach features table-top seating for parties of four along with hot chocolate and cookies served by dancing Cocoa chefs.

Coach Class has historic Pullman-style seating for two. Hot chocolate and cookies are served by dancing Cocoa chefs.

Open-Air Coach has no glass in the panes so the outside air flows freely through the car. We suggest that you wear warm clothing, hats and gloves in inclement weather. Blankets are acceptable. Hot chocolate and cookies are served by dancing Cocoa chefs.

All cars have large viewing windows, thrilling children as they get their first glimpse of Santa and the North Pole.