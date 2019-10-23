THINK PINK: UT Health East Texas stresses the importance of being Breast Cancer aware

TYLER, Texas (KETK) October is Breast Cancer Awareness month and UT Health East Texas wants you to be prepared.
UT Health East Texas offers breast care centers throughout the region to make it easy for you to get your mammogram.
Mammograms and other services are offered in Tyler at the main center located at UT Health Tyler.
You can also schedule your appointment at our facilities in:
- Athens
- Henderson
- Jacksonville
- Pittsburg
- Quitman
- UT Health East Texas Patriot Drive clini
Our mobile mammography unit also brings these services to many other communities throughout East Texas.
Call 1-866-333-3862 and press 3 and find the closest location for you.
The UT Health East Texas Breast Care Centers offer a wide range of services including:
- the latest full-field digital mammography equipment
- R2 ImageChecker computer-aided detection system
- stereotactic breast biopsy
- breast ultrasound
- magnetic resonance breast imaging
- genetic testing
- women’s center built for comfort and privacy
- convenient centralized scheduling
- access to the specialists and technologists of the UT Health East Texas Cancer Institute
We have highly-skilled physicians that provide a variety of services to assist you with your needs.
Call today to schedule your appointment 1-866-333-3862 and press 3.