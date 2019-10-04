THINK PINK: Tyler firefighters hold kickoff for annual event

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Tyler is getting ready to turn pink and the Tyler Fire Department is making it happen.

The Tyler Professional Firefighters Association, along with Tyler Firel held their kickoff event for the 11th annual Turn Tyler Pink event.

This event raises money for local firefighter families battling cancer and to support other local women’s cancer organizations around East Texas.

Firefighters will sell t-shirts and educate the public during the month of October, but the main event will be next Tuesday, October 8, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on the square in downtown Tyler.

Since the inception of Turn Tyler Pink, more than $70,000 have been given to local women’s’ cancer organizations.

They’ve also raised more than $22,000 for current and retired Tyler Firefighters.