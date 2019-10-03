THINK PINK: Susan G. Komen unveils Live Pink program

DALLAS, Texas (KETK) Susan G. Komen®, the world’s leading breast cancer organization, has launched a new program, “LivePink” this October.

It will help consumers make smart, informed decisions about how they can ensure that the proceeds from their purchases are making a difference in the fight to save lives from breast cancer.

It is often difficult for consumers to discern if the purchases they are making during National Breast Cancer Awareness Month are actually benefitting a charitable organization dedicated to the fight against breast cancer.

“At Susan G. Komen, we are thrilled to have so many corporate partners help us raise funds for the fight against breast cancer in October. By helping us fund breakthrough research and direct patient-centered services, these partnerships will help us save lives. We are grateful for the longstanding relationships we have with a number of our corporate partners, and we are thrilled to welcome a many new partners that are engaging consumers through exciting new products and services this year, benefitting the fight against breast cancer.” Christina Alford, Komen’s senior vice president of development

Komen’s LivePink program highlights products and services help fund breakthrough research and provide critical support for people facing breast cancer today.

To help people become savvy consumers, Susan G. Komen recommends asking the following questions before making a purchase they assume benefits the fight against breast cancer: