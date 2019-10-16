THINK PINK: Shop & support Susan G. Komen foundation at Broadway Square Mall

TYLER, Texas (KETK) October is Breast Cancer Awareness month and th Broadway Square Mall in Tyler is doing their part.

If you donate $10 to the Susan G. Koman foundation, you will receive a special discount pass for 15 to 25% off one item at different retailers inside the mall.

If you’re not able to go in the store and donate, you can text KOMEN to 74666 to donate and instantly receive your digital discount pass. You can also do it online by clicking here.

Below are the stores that are participating:

Attic Salt

Build-A-Bear Workshop

Claire’s

Earthbound Trading Co.

ICING

Lids

Aeropostale

Francesca’s

Great American Cookies

Shoe Dept. Encore

So hurry, this deal only lasts until the end of October.

The Broadway Square Mall is open Monday – Saturday, from 10 AM to 9 PM, and Sunday from 12 PM to 6 PM.

Your contribution helps support Susan G. Komen’s mission to save lives and end breast cancer forever.