THINK PINK: Grub donating $1 for every pink velvet shake sold during October

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – October is here and Grub Burger Bar in Tyler is joining in the festivities.

For every pink velvet shake sold during the month of October, $1 will be donated to Dine Out for the Cure, which benefits the Susan G. Komen Foundation.

“We’re a part of the neighborhood, and that means we’re here to help. We always enjoy supporting local organizations through initiatives like our buns benefiting for community causes, auction donation items and our Grub Gives Back Program.” Jimmy Loup, Founder

