THINK PINK: Gordman’s selling breast cancer awareness bags

HOUSTON, Texas (KETK) — As a part of the Stage community of stores, Gordmans is doing their part to help by renewing their pledge to support the Breast Cancer Research Foundation.
Gordmans will donate $1 for the first 10,000 guests who use the hashtag #ipinkican on Gordmans’ Facebook or Instagram pages.
Shoppers will also have the exclusive opportunity to purchase specially designed reuseable shopping bags featuring supportive sayings such as strongHER and #ipinkican.
The company will donate $2 for the purchase of each of these bags to BCRF.
If you don’t want to buy a bag, but want to donate, you can make a monetary pledge to the cause at checkout in your local Gordmans store or online at gordmans.com, and 100% of the donation will be made to BCRF.
“Stage is making a tangible impact in saving lives by partnering with BCRF, the highest-rated breast cancer organization in the country. Their support allows us to propel research forward, faster.”Myra Biblowit, CEO and president of BCRF
BCRF says they need your support because:
- One in eight women in the U.S. will develop invasive breast cancer during their lifetime.
- Over 250,000 women will be diagnosed in the U.S. this year alone, and more than 40,000 women will die from the disease.
- There are more than 3.8 million breast cancer survivors in the U.S. today, all of whom have benefited from the power of research.
Go to gordmans.com to find a store near you or to donate online.