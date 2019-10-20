THINK PINK: Gordman’s selling breast cancer awareness bags

HOUSTON, Texas (KETK) — As a part of the Stage community of stores, Gordmans is doing their part to help by renewing their pledge to support the Breast Cancer Research Foundation.

Gordmans will donate $1 for the first 10,000 guests who use the hashtag #ipinkican on Gordmans’ Facebook or Instagram pages.

Shoppers will also have the exclusive opportunity to purchase specially designed reuseable shopping bags featuring supportive sayings such as strongHER and #ipinkican.

The company will donate $2 for the purchase of each of these bags to BCRF.

If you don’t want to buy a bag, but want to donate, you can make a monetary pledge to the cause at checkout in your local Gordmans store or online at gordmans.com, and 100% of the donation will be made to BCRF.

“Stage is making a tangible impact in saving lives by partnering with BCRF, the highest-rated breast cancer organization in the country. Their support allows us to propel research forward, faster.” Myra Biblowit, CEO and president of BCRF

BCRF says they need your support because:

One in eight women in the U.S. will develop invasive breast cancer during their lifetime.

Over 250,000 women will be diagnosed in the U.S. this year alone, and more than 40,000 women will die from the disease.

There are more than 3.8 million breast cancer survivors in the U.S. today, all of whom have benefited from the power of research.

Go to gordmans.com to find a store near you or to donate online.