THINK PINK: Albuquerque PD unveils pink patrol car

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is working to fight more than just crime.

The department unveiled its pink patrol car recently to highlight Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

A handful of companies donated their time and equipment to make the colorful car possible.

Over the weekend, the department and the new pink vehicle attended the 2nd Annual Care4Cancer Car Show.

The show is helping a beautiful 5-year old little girl battling kidney cancer.

The money raised at the car show went to support the little girl and her family during her battle with cancer.

The vehicle will be driving around the city the entire month of October.