THINK PINK: Albuquerque PD unveils pink patrol car

Breast Cancer Awareness
Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is working to fight more than just crime.

The department unveiled its pink patrol car recently to highlight Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

A handful of companies donated their time and equipment to make the colorful car possible.

Over the weekend, the department and the new pink vehicle attended the 2nd Annual Care4Cancer Car Show.

Posted by Albuquerque Police Department on Monday, September 30, 2019

The show is helping a beautiful 5-year old little girl battling kidney cancer.

The money raised at the car show went to support the little girl and her family during her battle with cancer.

The vehicle will be driving around the city the entire month of October.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Community Calendar

Don't Miss

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC