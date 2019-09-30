THINK PINK: Henderson Fire and PD getting ready for Paint the Town Pink fundraiser

The City of Henderson is painting the town pink for Octobers Breast Cancer Awareness month.

Their Paint the Town Pink Hamburger Fundraiser is October 4th and Public Safety Fun Night is Oct 31st.

All of the money will stay in Rusk County, providing for citizens and their families as they fight cancer.

Hamburger meals are $7 each and additional donations are appreciated!

Burger delivery starts at 10:30AM with minimum of 10 burger orders.

For the month of October, KETK News is bring you a story related to Breast Cancer Awareness every weekday.

Check our Facebook page at 3 p.m. every day to see how our community, state, and even the U.S. is supporting those battling the disease, those who have passed on, and survivors as well.