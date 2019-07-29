Arkansas to name bridge for Maleah Davis

HEMPSTEAD COUNTY, Arkansas (KSLA/CNN) – Just days after Maleah Davis’ body was found in Fulton, Arkansas, local residents started a memorial for the young child.

Hempstead County Sheriff James Singleton makes regular visits to the site.

The tragedy moved Singleton and other Hempstead County leaders to petition the State of Arkansas to name the bridge at exit 18 on Interstate 30 to “Maleah Davis Memorial Bridge”.

“This baby was left on the side of the road not 500 feet from where we are standing right now,” Singleton said. “A cruel thing happened to her in our county.”

This week, the Arkansas Highway Commission unanimously approved the name change, adding the state’s support to the effort.

“Usually it takes a while for naming requests to filter through the process but this is one that the commission felt strongly about and was happy to d,” said Danny Straessle, ArDOT spokesman.

Straessle says now it is up to Hempstead County leaders to pay for and design signs to locate on each side of the bridge.

Singleton says they will do this as soon as possible.

“Our county wants to remember this young child along with the other missing and exploited children through out the United States,” Singleton said.

He urged parents to “keep your babies close and watch them real good.”