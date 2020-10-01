Skip to content
KETK.com | FOX51.com
Tyler
80°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Top Stories
Pass or Fail
Coronavirus
Breast Cancer Awareness
Hispanic Heritage Month
Veterans Voices
Crime
Vanished
Special Reports
Texas News
Border Report
National News
Newsfeed Now
Top Stories
Smith County mail-in ballots go out today
Top Stories
23-year-old killed in car crash after being thrown from vehicle in Smith County
837,000 Americans filed for unemployment last week
Texas updates coronavirus case totals in schools, but the data remains limited and murky
‘Murder Hornet’ sightings confirmed in Washington State
Your Local Election HQ
Texas Politics
Politics
Washington D.C.
Top Stories
Gov. Abbott limits mail-in ballot drop-off locations to 1 per county
Top Stories
No straight-ticket voting for Texas’ 2020 election, federal appeals court says
Top Stories
First-time voter? Here’s what you need to know
Video
‘SLOW-MOVING TRAIN WRECK’: Political analyst calls 1st presidential debate ‘appalling’
Video
Lawmakers react to unruly presidential debate
Video
Voting Vision 2020: How does early voting work in the US election?
COVID19
LIVE BLOG: Keeping up with coronavirus in East Texas
COVID-19 Texas Tracker
CDC Information on COVID-19
Top Stories
Texas updates coronavirus case totals in schools, but the data remains limited and murky
Top Stories
H&M to close 250 stores in 2021
Top Stories
Longview ISD to share COVID-19 case information on dashboard
Stimulus checks: Any chance we get $1,200 direct payments in October?
Video
UT-Austin student sets sights on becoming a doctor after losing her father to COVID-19
Video
COVID-19 illustrates ‘historic decimation’ of Hispanic population in southern U.S., Texas doctor says
Video
Weather
Map Center
Hurricane Tracker
Tracking the Tropics
Interactive Radar
Pollen Count by Lantana Express Car Wash
Mosquito Meter by Petty’s Plus
Weather Talk
SkyView: KETK Tower Cam
SkyView: Nacogdoches
Storm Team: Livestream
Weather Alerts
Closings and Delays
Sports
Athlete of the Week by CHRISTUS Health
Friday Football Fever
Tyler Football LIVE
Texas Online Overtime
Silver Star Nation
The Big Game
Japan 2020
Friday Hoops Fever
NFL
MLB
NBA
College
NHL
Sports
Top Stories
65th Rose City Rivalry set to be a historic meeting between newly named Tyler and Tyler Legacy
Video
Top Stories
Lindale sweeps Bullard, stays unbeaten in top 15 battle
Video
BOY OR GIRL? Patrick Mahomes and fiancée Brittany Matthews announce pregnancy
Video
Bishop Gorman cancels second game due to COVID-19
Video
PLAY OF THE NIGHT: Jacksonville’s Karmelo Clayborne’s 95-yard TD reception
Video
Community
Contact Us
TV Schedule
East Texas Live
KETK Gives Back by Peters Chevrolet
Value Life by Monsour Law Firm
Hispanic Heritage Month
Veterans Voices
Community
Newsletters
Calendar
Dining
About Us
Meet the Team
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Top Stories
BBB: October is National Breast Cancer Awareness Month
Video
Top Stories
Mission Partner Services: Suicide Prevention & Awareness
Video
Children’s Advocacy Center of Smith County: Bids for Kids fundraiser drawing for the winner of the Louis Vuitton Alma PM handbag
Video
GG Life Lesson Children Storybook Series Author Renee Goodwin
Video
Breckenridge Village of Tyler
Video
Video
KETK LiveStream
FOX51 LiveStream
Livestream
SkyView: KETK Tower Cam
SkyView: Nacogdoches
Storm Team: Livestream
Top Stories
THINK PINK: Ohio teen creates cake cookbook in memory of mentor who lost battle with cancer
Video
Top Stories
Smith County man wanted for aggravated sexual assault of child
Video
Top Stories
‘I’m not alone’: Arkansas teen with autism gets support from football players at school
Video
BBB: October is National Breast Cancer Awareness Month
Video
From rescue to rescuer: Abandoned dog being trained by first responders
Video
Illinois teacher uses ‘I miss you mobile’ to deliver books to students
Video
Contests
Renew Aesthetics: Unmask Beautiful Skin Sweepstakes
Pro Football Challenge
Sloan Firm: What Matters to You Matters to Us
Nominate an Athlete of the Week
CTCU: We Are All Teachers
Completed Contests
Job Board
Find a Job
Post A Job
Work for KETK & FOX51
[NEWS NATION]
Search
Search
Search
Border Report
Governor excluded from presidential visit as leaders spar over water payments to the United States
Trending Right Now
Gov. Abbott limits mail-in ballot drop-off locations to 1 per county
Former Lindale coach accused of improper relationship with student arrested for bond violation
23-year-old killed in car crash after being thrown from vehicle in Smith County
Feds charge 345 defendants in largest health care fraud, opioid enforcement action in DoJ history
Weather
Don't Miss
Kamryn Wages: CHRISTUS Health Orthopedics and Sports Medicine Athlete of the Week
Video
Renew Aesthetics: Unmask Beautiful Skin Sweepstakes
Video
KETK GIVES BACK: New Henderson K9 officers
Video
Enter KETK Pro Football Challenge
Sloan Firm: What Matters to You Matters to Us
Video
Stream LIVE games on FOX from home or on the go
Video
Community Calendar
KETK Twitter & Facebook
Follow @KETK
KETK NBC
FOX51 Twitter & Facebook
Follow @kfxkFOX51
KFXK Fox 51