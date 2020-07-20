Mexican lawmakers draw criticism for rejecting same-sex marriage

MEXICALI, Baja California, Mexico (Border Report) — Criticism quickly emerged after Baja California’s state congress rejected same-sex marriage protections on Thursday.

“How much more discrimination must I endure, my rights were trampled,” said an unidentified man outside the congressional offices in Mexicali where the voting took place.

Last year, a similar proposal was brought up, but it was withdrawn when many, including the Catholic church, came out against it.

This year, there was hope it would finally be approved.

Right now, same-sex marriages are possible but very complicated. Couples can ask for a marriage license, but the request will be rejected. At this point, they have to get legal help and seek a federal injunction. Once that’s granted, they can carry on and finally get married.

This process is lengthy and expensive.

Unidentified man is moved to tears upon hearing same-sex marriage protection in Baja California was rejected.

(Jorge Nieto/special to Border Report)

Congressional approval would’ve made it easier by changing the state’s constitution. The way it’s written now, only a man and woman can get married.

“They don’t want to recognize a universal right, why do we have to keep fighting, why do we have to keep begging,” said an unidentified woman.

One man who did not want to be identified said state representatives should know “what’s right and what’s wrong.”

“This issue is worth peanuts to them, they should decide this according to the law, so we don’t have gay marriage but we have a right against discrimination,” he said.

Visit the Border Report homepage for the latest exclusive stories and breaking news about issues along the United States-Mexico border.