Border travel restrictions extended another month

A man wears a mask after crossing from Tijuana, Mexico, at the San Isidro port of entry Friday, March 20, 2020, in San Diego. Mexico and the U.S. announced Friday that they would prohibit all “non-essential” travel across their shared border as part of efforts to control the spread of the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) — The U.S. has extended non-essential travel restrictions through Aug. 20, the acting head of the Department of Homeland Security announced on Twitter.

“Based on the success of the existing restrictions and close collaboration with Mexico and Canada, @DHSgov will continue to limit non-essential travel at our land ports of entry with Canada and Mexico until Aug 20,” Acting DHS Secretary Chad Wolf tweeted Thursday morning.

Added Wolf: “Close collaboration with our neighbors has allowed us to respond to #COVID19 in a North American approach and slow the travel-related spread of the virus.”

The restrictions in place since March 21 apply to non-essential land traffic from Mexico to the U.S. and from the U.S. to Mexico. The point is to prevent the spread of COVID-19 from one country to another.

On Tuesday, Mexico asked the U.S. government to extend non-essential travel restrictions through Aug. 21.

“After reviewing the development of the spread of COVID-19, Mexico brought up to the United States the extension for another 30 days of restrictions to non-essential land travel along its common border,” Mexican Ambassador Martha Barcena said Tuesday on Twitter.

