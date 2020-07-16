$3 million worth of meth found in tractor-trailer hauling tile into South Texas

Packages containing 164.81 pounds of methamphetamine seized by CBP officers at World Trade Bridge in Laredo, Texas. (CBP)

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) — A drug-sniffing alerted border officers to a tractor-trailer that was supposed to be carrying only tile on Tuesday at the World Trade Bridge in Laredo, Texas.

The 1999 Freightliner had been referred to a secondary inspection at the cargo facility. That’s where a non-intrusive imaging system detected a shipment of drugs.

Inside the trailer, border officers found 164.81 pounds of methamphetamine with an estimated street value of nearly $3.3 million, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection news release.

“International trade continues to show extraordinary growth, causing illicit drug traffickers to become bold in their attempts to smuggle contraband through commercial supply chains,” said Gregory Alvarez, the port director for the Laredo Port of Entry.

CBP officers seized the trailer and narcotics and turned the case over to agents with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement-Homeland Security Investigations.

Visit BorderReport.com for the latest exclusive stories and breaking news about issues along the United States-Mexico border.