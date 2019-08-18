Body found in car appeared to be homicide

ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Angelina County officials reported to a scene to find a person deceased in a car Sunday morning in what appeared to be a homicide.

After speaking to witnesses, the victim was identified as Joseph Williams.

During the investigation, officials found the death had occurred at a residence.

23 hours later, an arrest warrant was issued for Mykel Whitehead, 28. Information gathered led officers to find Whitehead at a hotel in Nacogdoches.

Whitehead was taken into custody without incident.