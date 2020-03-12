NCAA basketball championships canceled after multiple schools suspend athletics

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The NCAA announced on Thursday that all basketball games have been canceled due to fears of the coronavirus after initially saying Wednesday that it would be played without fans.

It is the latest national cancelation after the NBA, NHL, MLS have all suspended operations indefinitely as well. Major League Baseball suspended spring training for the next two weeks.

States and cities across the country and the world have prohibited large gatherings of people in an attempt to stop the virus.

Most NCAA men’s conference tournaments were canceled Thursday morning after the NBA halted operations.

The national tournament was set to begin Tuesday, March 17 with games in the following locations for the first and second rounds:

Dayton, Ohio

Albany, New York

St. Louis, Missouri

Tampa, Florida

Greensboro, North Carolina

Omaha, Nebraska

Sacramento, California

Cleveland, Ohio

The regional matchups were set to be held in:

Los Angeles, California

Houston, Texas

New York, New York

Indianapolis, Indiana

The Final Four was scheduled to be held in Atlanta, Georgia. The 68-team tournament has been held every year since 1939 and had never been delayed or canceled in its 81-year history.