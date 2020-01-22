Patrick Mahomes is first quarterback from Texas university to start in Super Bowl

Kansas City Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes holds the Lamar Hunt Trophy after the NFL AFC Championship football game against the Tennessee Titans Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, in Kansas City, MO. The Chiefs won 35-24 to advance to Super Bowl 54. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Native East Texan Patrick Mahomes will make state history when he takes the field on February 2 for Super Bowl LIV.

He will become the first quarterback from a Texas four-year university to start in the Super Bowl. After graduating from Whitehouse High School in 2014, Mahomes went on to play at Texas Tech University where he is currently in the top three of most statistical categories.

The inclusion of a Texas quarterback this year was guaranteed after the red-hot Tennessee Titans fought their way into the AFC Championship game. Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill had started for Texas A&M.

The Chiefs would go on to win 35-24 at home, after falling behind 10-0.

This will not be the first time that any Texas quarterback has made it to the Super Bowl.

Cam Newton of the Carolina Panthers spent one season playing at Blinn College in Brenham before transferring to Auburn.

Newton led the Panthers to Super Bowl 50 where they lost 24-10, meaning Mahomes has the chance to be the first Texas quarterback to win a Super Bowl.