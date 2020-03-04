Skip to content
KETK.com | FOX51.com
Tyler
88°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Top Stories
Coronavirus
Education
Your Local Election HQ
Crime
Vanished
Value Life
Special Reports
Texas News
Politics
BorderReport.com
National News
Newsfeed Now
Top Stories
Citing racial bias, San Francisco will end release of mug shots
Top Stories
Five Guatemalans among dead in crash of car fleeing Border Patrol in El Paso
Video
Stimulus check round 2: Jobs report on Thursday could be key
Video
Seattle cops start clearing ‘occupied’ zone, make arrests
Indiana pastor calls protesters ‘maggots and parasites’
Video
COVID19
East Texas Coronavirus Coverage
COVID-19 Texas Tracker
CDC Information on COVID-19
Weather
Map Center
Hurricane Tracker
Tracking the Tropics
Interactive Radar
Pollen Count by Lantana Express Car Wash
Mosquito Meter by Petty’s Plus
Weather Talk
Weather Headlines
Severe Weather
Weather Alerts
Closings and Delays
Sports
Local Sports
Athlete of the Week by CHRISTUS Health
Friday Football Fever
Friday Hoops Fever
Silver Star Nation
Japan 2020
NFL
NFL Draft
MLB
NBA
College
NHL
MLS
Top Stories
Monmouth Park to open thoroughbred meet Friday with fans
Top Stories
Ertz, Short say soul-searching led to vulnerability on field
Kansas City police officer, local man face off in sidewalk football
Video
The Latest: Royals to fill seats with plastic fan cutouts
Some area teams to don “Unity & Equality” helmet stickers
Video
Community
East Texas Live
Clear the Shelters
Destination Texas
KETK Gives Back by Peters Chevrolet
Value Life by Monsour Law Firm
Community
Calendar
Top Stories
Tyler credit union, non-profit organization team up for fan drive
Video
Top Stories
The Henderson Police and Fire Department talks “Battle of the Badges Blood Drive 2020”
Video
Top Stories
Net Health explains if and when it is safe to start your summer plans amid COVID-19
Video
Tyler Metro Chamber of Commerce chats about their Boot Camp for Small Business event
Video
League of Women Voters talks about the early voting that starts today
Video
Face Covers/ Masks—The New Normal Dr. Mary Clifton talks the safety of wearing a mask
Video
Video
KETK LiveStream
FOX51 LiveStream
Livestream
SkyView: KETK Tower Cam
SkyView: Nacogdoches
Top Stories
Five Guatemalans among dead in crash of car fleeing Border Patrol in El Paso
Video
Top Stories
Stimulus check round 2: Jobs report on Thursday could be key
Video
Top Stories
Indiana pastor calls protesters ‘maggots and parasites’
Video
Flying snakes? Here’s how they can glide through the air
Video
Kansas City police officer, local man face off in sidewalk football
Video
First responders ‘pushed and kicked’ at scene of deadly motorcycle crash
Video
Contests
Splash Kingdom Ticket Giveaway
Groceries For A Year Sweepstakes
CTCU: We Are All Teachers
Completed Contests
About Us
Report It
Contact Us
Meet the Team
Advertise With Us
TV Schedule
Newsletters
Stay Connected
Work for Us
Closed Captioning Issues
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Report It
Destination Texas
Search
Search
Search
Athlete of the Week
Omar Lopez: CHRISTUS Health Orthopedics and Sports Medicine Athlete of the Week
Video
Samantha McGrew: CHRISTUS Health Orthopedics and Sports Medicine Athlete of the Week
Video
Isabel Breaux: CHRISTUS Health Orthopedics and Sports Medicine Athlete of the Week
Video
Izzy Tresca: CHRISTUS Health Orthopedics and Sports Medicine Athlete of the Week
Video
Hannah Hanes: CHRISTUS Health Orthopedics and Sports Medicine Athlete of the Week
Video
More Athlete of the Week Headlines
Khalan Griffin: CHRISTUS Health Orthopedics and Sports Medicine Athlete of the Week
Video
Haydin Thomas: CHRISTUS Health Orthopedics and Sports Medicine Athlete of the Week
Video
Lauren Kiblinger: CHRISTUS Health Orthopedics and Sports Medicine Athlete of the Week
Video
Seth Moss: CHRISTUS Health Orthopedics and Sports Medicine Athlete of the Week
Video
Hailey Minton: CHRISTUS Health Orthopedics and Sports Medicine Athlete of the Week
Video
Bayli Honeycutt: CHRISTUS Health Orthopedics and Sports Medicine Athlete of the Week
Video
Skyler Trevino: CHRISTUS Health Orthopedics and Sports Medicine Athlete of the Week
Video
Rebekah Sutton: CHRISTUS Health Orthopedics and Sports Medicine Athlete of the Week
Video
Colleen Gilliland: CHRISTUS Health Orthopedics and Sports Medicine Athlete of the Week
Video
Katlyn Barham: CHRISTUS Health Orthopedics and Sports Medicine Athlete of the Week
Video
Local Sports
Some area teams to don “Unity & Equality” helmet stickers
Video
East Texas school districts postpone summer sports workouts amid COVID-19
Video
MiLB cancels 2020 season due to coronavirus pandemic
Video
More East Texas school districts suspend summer workouts due to COVID-19 spike, parent of athlete tests positive
Video
East Texas Big Leaguers Tomlin, Minter work out at Brook Hill, ready to report for MLB season
Video
More Local Sports Headlines
Friday Football Fever
Some area teams to don “Unity & Equality” helmet stickers
Video
Arp football’s youth makes summer workouts even more paramount for the Tigers
Video
Report: Dak Prescott signs $31.4M franchise tag deal, still negotiating long-term contract
Shelbyville assistant coach hospitalized with COVID-19 complications
Video
Summer workouts crucial for Thomas Sitton to lay down his foundation at Rusk
Video
More Friday Football Fever Headlines
Friday Hoops Fever
Martin’s Mill boys hoops coach leaving for Glen Rose
Video
More Friday Hoops Fever Headlines
High School Sports
Some area teams to don “Unity & Equality” helmet stickers
Video
East Texas school districts postpone summer sports workouts amid COVID-19
Video
East Texas Big Leaguers Tomlin, Minter work out at Brook Hill, ready to report for MLB season
Video
Keeping it in the family, Arp brothers get each other ready for college football
Video
Arp football’s youth makes summer workouts even more paramount for the Tigers
Video
More High School Sports Headlines
College Sports
John Tyler track standout accepts scholarship 11 days after grandfather’s passing
Video
13 Texas Longhorns test positive or are presumed positive for COVID-19
Video
East Texas high school rivals Griffin, Kennedy get ready together for college level
Video
6 Houston athletes test positive for COVID-19 with symptoms
2 UT football players test positive for COVID-19, 1 positive for antibodies
More College Sports Headlines
Sports
Coach Dawn Staley awaits Olympics, focuses on South Carolina
K-State launches diversity programs after football boycott
Suspect accused of football game threat enters guilty plea
Five biggest story lines of the FCS offseason
Monmouth Park to open thoroughbred meet Friday with fans
More Sports Headlines
Trending Right Now
2 suspects in custody for death of Vanessa Guillen, family believes killer committed suicide Wednesday morning
Video
WATCH: Video of men taunting Texas police officers goes viral, chief responds
Video
‘No thanks, Dr. Fauci.’ Lt. Gov. Patrick says he won’t listen to nation’s top coronavirus expert
3 gang members no longer charged with murder in connection to May 2 shooting death
Quitman attorney assaulted by 15-year-old son who kills father’s girlfriend
Video
Don't Miss
Splash Kingdom Ticket Giveaway
Video
Groceries For A Year Sweepstakes
Video
KETK Gives Back: Jacksonville First Responders
Video
Destination Texas: Yesterland Farm opens for ‘Summer Fun Days’
Video
KETK Twitter & Facebook
Follow @KETK
KETK NBC
Community Calendar