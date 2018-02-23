Weather Alert: Strong t-storms likely Saturday

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. KETK

TYLER, Texas (KETK) - It has been a wet week for us, but relief is in sight! However, we have more storms that pose a severe weather risk for East Texas on Saturday.

The cause of the severe storms is warmer air making its return Friday night and Saturday morning for us. This will bring back in very muggy conditions. Saturday morning, storms are developing in North Texas along the cold front, and then will move into our area Saturday afternoon and evening. The front clears out Saturday night, and we will get some sunshine going into Sunday and a brief period to dry out.

As we look at Futurecast for East Texas, Saturday morning will start muggy with spotty showers and cloudy skies. Winds ramping up out of the south at 10-20 mph. Any significant storms are in the Metroplex along the cold front.

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. KETK

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. KETK

Saturday afternoon, the storms increase for our area. We will watch for isolated supercell storms, but the main action will be with a line of storms as they roll through. Wind and hail primary concerns, but heavy rain likely too.

For Saturday evening, the storms are finished for Tyler and Longview areas. This shifts to Deep East Texas and should clear out by 9pm at the latest. Clouds will slowly decrease as well.

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. KETK

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. KETK

So, our main timeframe is from midday Saturday to early Saturday evening for the potential of a few strong storms. The Storm Prediction Center has the central and northern counties under a Slight Risk—meaning that severe storms are possible for your area in yellow.

The main concern will be damaging wind gusts greater than 60 mph, but an isolated tornado and hail is possible. Heavy rain is still a concern too! New rain amounts through Saturday range from the 1 to 3 inch range—perhaps higher along I-30.

We will have updates leading up to this event and our East Texas Storm Team Meteorologists provide latest forecast and timing of the storms on-air with KETK & FOX51.