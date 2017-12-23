Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

*** With the exception of a few sprinkles, the rain has now ended across the vast majority of East Texas. Cold northwesterly winds have driven temperatures into the mid to upper 30s with wind chill temperatures in the 20s in some places.***

As the storm system continues to move farther off to the east the clouds will finally move out later Saturday morning or midday leading to a decent amount of sunshine Saturday afternoon. Dry weather will continue throughout the weekend. On Sunday a second cold front will move through leading to even colder temperatures for Christmas. Morning lows will reach the 20s in most areas. However Christmas Day will be sunny and nice, despite the chill in the air.

The dry weather may not last very long however as the next storm system will begin to develop on Tuesday with periods of chilly rain developing Tuesday afternoon or Wednesday and continuing Thursday. Then to complicate matters a blast of Arctic air looks very possible for late Thursday or Friday. If that Arctic air makes it this far south and combines with the moisture from that storm system....well....one can only speculate at this point and experience tells us that's it way too early to make any bold predictions on the last days of 2017....So stay tuned!!

*****Our East Texas Storm Team will keep you updated. Watch Meteorologist Brian Alonzo on KETK this weekend. Eric Manges and I will join Brian in doing the broadcasts this upcoming week. Marcus Bagwell is on vacation, but will be checking in with us frequently. We all wish you and your family a very Merry Christmas!*****