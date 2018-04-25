Wednesday Night Forecast: Evening showers & turning colder! Sunshine & much cooler Thursday

East Texas Storm Team Forecast: 04-25-18

THIS EVENING: Rain showers continue through the late evening hours. Rain is moving east and southeast. Cannot rule out an isolated t-storm, but that chance is low. Temperatures are falling through the 60s and into the 50s for most areas. Winds: NW 10-15 mph.

OVERNIGHT: Rain ending by midnight. Decreasing clouds and much colder toward morning. Low temperatures 45-50. Winds: NNW 10-15 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny, breezy, and cooler. High: 72. Winds: NNW 10-15 mph.

FRIDAY: Morning clouds with another cold front, the rain chance is less than 10%. Breezy & mild. Morning low: 53. High 75...Winds NW 10-15 mph.

SATURDAY: Sunny and beautiful. Low 48, High 79. Winds Northeast 5 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny skies. Warmer in the afternoon and breezy. Low: 54. High: 80. Winds: SE 10-15 mph.

MONDAY: Variable clouds, windy, warm, and more humid. A 20% chance of afternoon showers. Low: 60, High 82. Winds South, SE 15-20 mph and gusty.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy, windy, warm and humid. Another 20% chance of showers or t-storms in the afternoon. Temperatures: Low 64, High 84. Winds South 15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: A better chance of showers and storms, right now at 30%. Mostly cloudy, quite muggy, and very windy. Low: 68. High: 82. Winds: South 20 mph.