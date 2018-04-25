Wednesday midday weather: Turning cooler with rain moving in by late afternoon, sunny Thursday

East Texas Storm Team Forecast: 04-25-18

1:30 PM WEDNESDAY UPDATE:

THIS AFTERNOON: Cloudy with showers moving in from the northwest late this afternoon and this evening. Temperatures varying widely from the 50s and 60s in northern areas to the 70s in the Tyler-Longview area and to the low 80s in the Lufkin and Nacogdoches areas. Temperatures will fall quickly throughout the East Texas area by this evening. Winds NNW 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Rainy and chilly this evening with temperatures falling to near 50 by 8 PM - 10 PM. Rain ending before midnight. Clearing by daybreak...Low temperatures 45-50.

THURSDAY: Becoming mostly sunny, breezy, and cool. High only near 70....Winds NNW 10-15 mph.

FRIDAY: Slight chance of a brief AM shower (20%), then sunny, breezy & cool by afternoon. Low 53, High 73...Winds NW 10-15 mph.

SATURDAY: Sunny and beautiful. Low 48, High 78. Winds North, turning East-Southeast 5 mph.

SUNDAY: A mix of clouds and sun, breezy and warm...Low 56, High 80.. Winds SE 10-15 mph.

MONDAY: Variable clouds, windy, warm, and more humid. Slight chance (20%) of a few brief afternoon showers. Low 61, High 83. Winds SSE 15-20 mph and gusty.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy, windy, warm and humid. A 20% chance of showers or t-storms. Temperatures: Low 64, High 84. Winds South 20 mph.

