Weather Forecasts

TUESDAY MIDDAY FORECAST: Partly cloudy and hot

By:

Posted: Jun 26, 2018 05:25 AM CDT

Updated: Jun 26, 2018 12:12 PM CDT

East Texas Storm Team Forecast: 6-26-18 

THIS AFTERNOON: Partly cloudy with no significant rain chances of rain in our central areas but a low (10%) chance of an isolated shower or two in our Deep East areas. Highs: 94-97, Winds South to SW 10-15 mph...

TONIGHT: Staying dry with clouds remaining mostly clear. Slight cloud build up once again before daybreak tomorrow. Low 76, Winds South 10 mph... 

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny skies. This will be the hottest day of the week, and could reach near triple digits in our most northwestern counties. Otherwise expect the feel like temperature to be between 100-106 degrees. Gotta love that summer heat! High 97, Winds: SSW 10 mph...

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. Low: 76. High: 95. Winds: SW 10 mph.

FRIDAY: Continued mostly sunny skies. Low: 77. High: 95. Winds: South 15 mph.

SATURDAY & SUNDAY: Mostly sunny skies and humid. Lows: middle to upper 70s. High: lower to middle 90s. Winds: South 10-15 mph.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy and hot. Low: 76. High: 96. Winds: South 10 mph...

