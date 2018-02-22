WEATHER ALERTS
Thursday midday weather: Rain Increasing again by tonight.
Heavy rain likely in central and northern areas tonight.
1:00 PM Thursday Update:
East Texas Weather Forecast:
Flash Flood Watch Is In Effect until 6 AM Friday.
THIS AFTERNOON: Cloudy and cool with areas of fog and mist and a few showers. Measurable rain coverage about 40%. Temperatures ranging from 42-52 in western areas to 57-65 in Deep East TX. Winds light NNE.
THIS EVENING & TONIGHT: Rain increasing, along with a thunderstorm or 2. Some of the rain will be heavy, mainly in central and northern counties. An additional 0.50"-1.5" is likely. Overall rain coverage: 80%-90%. Also watch for areas of dense fog.
FRIDAY: Rain diminishing to showers in the morning, otherwise cloudy and becoming warmer with fog lifting...Rain coverage decreasing to 40% by afternoonHigh temperatures: 60-65 West and 65-70 east. Winds becoming SE 5-10 mph.
SATURDAY: Windy and very warm with showers and possibly severe thunderstorms, mainly during the midday and afternoon...Rain chances increasing to 80%. Temperatures, Low 65, High 77....Winds South 15-20 mph, becoming Westerly at the same speeds by late afternoon. Winds can be much stronger near severe thunderstorms.
Clearing skies Saturday night.
SUNDAY & MONDAY: Sunny to partly cloudy and seasonable....Lows near 45....Highs 64-68...Light winds.
Scott Chesner
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
