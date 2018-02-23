EAST TEXAS WEATHER FORECAST: 2-22-18

***Flash Flood Watch Is In Effect until 6 AM Saturday.***

TONIGHT: Rain increasing, along with thunderstorms. Some of the rain will be heavy, mainly in central and northern counties. An additional 0.50"-2" is likely. Overall rain coverage: 80%-90%. Also watch for areas of dense fog. Lows 43-49. Winds: Light and Variable

FRIDAY: Rain diminishing to showers in the morning, otherwise cloudy and becoming warmer with fog lifting...Rain coverage decreasing to 40% by afternoon. High temperatures: 60-65 West and 65-70 east. Winds becoming SE 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY: Windy and very warm with showers and possibly severe thunderstorms, mainly during the midday and afternoon...Rain chances increasing to 80%. Temperatures, Low 64, High 76....Winds South 15-20 mph, becoming Westerly at the same speeds by late afternoon. Winds can be much stronger near severe thunderstorms. Decreasing clouds in the evening.

SUNDAY: Partly to mostly sunny and more seasonable. Low 44, High 66...Winds N shifting SE 5 mph

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and mild. Low 44, High 69...Winds NE shifting SE 5 mph

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Low 49, High 67...Winds NE shifting SE 5 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Rain chances about 60%. Low 60, High 73...Winds SSW 20 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny and cooler. Low 49, High 62...Winds NW 20 mph.