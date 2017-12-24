SATURDAY PM FORECAST: Mostly clear and cold. Christmas Eve...Cold front brings windy conditions

12-23-17

By: Brian Alonzo

Posted: Dec 23, 2017 06:08 PM CST

Updated: Dec 24, 2017 06:28 AM CST

EAST TEXAS WEATHER FORECAST:  12-23-17

TONIGHT: Clear to mostly clear and cold...Lows: 30-36...Winds S 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY (CHRISTMAS EVE): Morning patchy dense fog. A mixture of clouds and sunshine...Highs 54-59, but turning colder by late afternoon. Winds S 5-10 mph, becoming North 15-25 mph during the afternoon...

CHRISTMAS EVE NIGHT:  Clear and very cold with diminishing winds..Lows will range from near 22 in rural low areas to 26-30 in the downtown areas of the bigger cities...Winds North diminishing to 0-5 mph.

MONDAY (CHRISTMAS DAY):  Mostly sunny and chilly...High 49...Winds shifting NE to SE 10 mph.

TUESDAY:  Increasing clouds and chilly..Chance (30%) of  rain developing during the afternoon, mainly in southern areas...Temperatures:  Low 37, High 47...Winds E 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy and cold, Chance (30%) of periods of rain...Temperatures:  Low 39,  High 45...Winds NE 10 mph.

THURSDAY: Cloudy and turning colder with a continued chance (30%) of a cold rain......Temperatures falling from near 45 in the morning down to 38 by late afternoon.  Winds  East, becoming NE 10 mph.

FRIDAY: Cloudy and very cold...Precipitation chances (20%). Temperatures: Low 36, High 47.  Winds NE 10 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with a (20%) chance for showers. Low 35, High 50...Winds SE 15 mph. 

