Monday Night Forecast: Humid night with clouds Tuesday AM, hotter days ahead--especially Wednesday

East Texas Storm Team Forecast: 6-25-18

***Due to the humidity, it will feel like 97-108 each afternoon. If possible, avoid outdoor activities during the peak heating hours (12PM-6PM).***

OVERNIGHT: A clear to partly cloudy sky. More clouds by morning. Low: 77. Winds: SSW 10 mph.

TUESDAY: Morning clouds decrease to a partly and mostly sunny sky in the afternoon. A 10% chance of an afternoon shower over Deep East Texas. Highs: 94-97. Winds: South-Southwest 15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny skies. Temperatures are hotter this day, and could reach triple digits in our northwestern counties. Low: 77. Highs: 95-100. Winds: SSW 15 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny and hot. Low: 76. High: 95. Winds: SW 10 mph.

FRIDAY: Continued partly cloudy skies. Low: 77. High: 94. Winds: South 10 mph.

SATURDAY & SUNDAY: Partly sunny skies and humid. Lows: middle to upper 70s. High: lower to middle 90s. Winds: South 10 mph.

MONDAY: Partly sunny and hot. Low: 76. High: 95. Winds: South 10 mph.