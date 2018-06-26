Monday Night Forecast: Humid night with clouds Tuesday AM, hotter days ahead--especially Wednesday
East Texas Storm Team Forecast: 6-25-18
***Due to the humidity, it will feel like 97-108 each afternoon. If possible, avoid outdoor activities during the peak heating hours (12PM-6PM).***
OVERNIGHT: A clear to partly cloudy sky. More clouds by morning. Low: 77. Winds: SSW 10 mph.
TUESDAY: Morning clouds decrease to a partly and mostly sunny sky in the afternoon. A 10% chance of an afternoon shower over Deep East Texas. Highs: 94-97. Winds: South-Southwest 15 mph.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny skies. Temperatures are hotter this day, and could reach triple digits in our northwestern counties. Low: 77. Highs: 95-100. Winds: SSW 15 mph.
THURSDAY: Partly sunny and hot. Low: 76. High: 95. Winds: SW 10 mph.
FRIDAY: Continued partly cloudy skies. Low: 77. High: 94. Winds: South 10 mph.
SATURDAY & SUNDAY: Partly sunny skies and humid. Lows: middle to upper 70s. High: lower to middle 90s. Winds: South 10 mph.
MONDAY: Partly sunny and hot. Low: 76. High: 95. Winds: South 10 mph.
