East Texas Storm Team Forecast: 6-25-18

THIS AFTERNOON: Partly cloudy with a few isolated showers (10%) chance. Slightly better chances (20%) in Deep East Texas. High: 95...Winds South 10-15 mph...

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy night with a light breeze. Clouds increase early morning. Low 76, Winds South 10-15 mph...

TUESDAY: Broken cloud cover to start the day but becoming mostly sunny in the late afternoon and early evening. High 96, Winds S 10 mph...

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny skies with lighter winds, setting up a clearing pattern that should last into the weekend. Low 76, High 96, Winds South to SW 5-10 mph...

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy and hot. Low 77, High 95, Winds SW 10 mph...

FRIDAY: Continued partly cloudy skies with gentle winds. Stuck in the mid 90s for quite some time. Low 76, High 94, Winds South 5-10 mph...

SATURDAY: Sunny start to the weekend! Hot & humid otherwise, for now looks like a great lake/pool day. Low 76, High 95, Winds South 5-10 mph...

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny skies and breezy winds. Some models have temps trending down to end the weekend but for now we'll expect those temps to stay in the mid 90s. Low 76, High 96, Winds South 10-15 mph...