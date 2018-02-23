Friday PM weather: Milder this afternoon with lingering fog, strong to severe storms Saturday

Saturday is a Severe Weather Alert Day

By: Scott Chesner

Posted: Feb 23, 2018 01:14 PM CST

Updated: Feb 23, 2018 03:25 PM CST

3:25 PM Friday Update:

East Texas Weather Forecast:

THIS AFTERNOON:  Cloudy to partly cloudy and warmer...High temperatures 65-73 Central and North (including Tyler and Longview) and 74-82 in Deep East TX.

TONIGHT:  Mostly cloudy and mild with areas of fog and a few scattered showers later. (40%)....Temperatures holding mostly in the 60s.

SATURDAY:  ***SEVERE WEATHER ALERT DAY***  Cloudy, windy and warm with strong to severe storms, mostly during the midday and afternoon hours (80%).  A few storms can contain, strong damaging winds, scattered large hail and even a few tornadoes....High temperatures: 75-80....Winds South 15-20 mph, becoming Westerly at the same speeds by late in the day. Expect much stronger gusts near thunderstorms.

SATURDAY NIGHT:  Evening storms in Deep East TX ending, otherwise partial clearing and cooler...Low 46.

SUNDAY:  A mixture of clouds and sunshine...Slight chance (20%-30%) of a brief shower.  High temperature near 70.

MONDAY:  Partly sunny and seasonable...Low 46,  High 72...Winds NE 5 mph.

TUESDAY:  Increasing clouds, chance (60%) of showers during the afternoon or evening.  Temperatures:  Low 50,  High 69....Winds SSE 15 mph.

WEDNESDAY:  Numerous showers and heavy thunderstorms (70%).  A few storms could be severe. Temperatures:  Low 60,  High 75....Winds South, becoming W 20 mph, but higher gusts near thunderstorms.

THURSDAY:  Sunny, breezy and cooler...Low 49,  High 64....Winds N 15 mph.

FRIDAY:  Mostly sunny and cool...Low 42,  High 62...Winds ENE 5-10 mph.

Scott Chesner

