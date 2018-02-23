Friday PM weather: Milder this afternoon with lingering fog, strong to severe storms Saturday

3:25 PM Friday Update:

East Texas Weather Forecast:

THIS AFTERNOON: Cloudy to partly cloudy and warmer...High temperatures 65-73 Central and North (including Tyler and Longview) and 74-82 in Deep East TX.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and mild with areas of fog and a few scattered showers later. (40%)....Temperatures holding mostly in the 60s.

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

SATURDAY: ***SEVERE WEATHER ALERT DAY*** Cloudy, windy and warm with strong to severe storms, mostly during the midday and afternoon hours (80%). A few storms can contain, strong damaging winds, scattered large hail and even a few tornadoes....High temperatures: 75-80....Winds South 15-20 mph, becoming Westerly at the same speeds by late in the day. Expect much stronger gusts near thunderstorms.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Evening storms in Deep East TX ending, otherwise partial clearing and cooler...Low 46.

SUNDAY: A mixture of clouds and sunshine...Slight chance (20%-30%) of a brief shower. High temperature near 70.

MONDAY: Partly sunny and seasonable...Low 46, High 72...Winds NE 5 mph.

TUESDAY: Increasing clouds, chance (60%) of showers during the afternoon or evening. Temperatures: Low 50, High 69....Winds SSE 15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Numerous showers and heavy thunderstorms (70%). A few storms could be severe. Temperatures: Low 60, High 75....Winds South, becoming W 20 mph, but higher gusts near thunderstorms.

THURSDAY: Sunny, breezy and cooler...Low 49, High 64....Winds N 15 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and cool...Low 42, High 62...Winds ENE 5-10 mph.

Scott Chesner