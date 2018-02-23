WEATHER ALERTS
Friday PM weather: Milder this afternoon with lingering fog, strong to severe storms Saturday
Saturday is a Severe Weather Alert Day
3:25 PM Friday Update:
East Texas Weather Forecast:
THIS AFTERNOON: Cloudy to partly cloudy and warmer...High temperatures 65-73 Central and North (including Tyler and Longview) and 74-82 in Deep East TX.
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and mild with areas of fog and a few scattered showers later. (40%)....Temperatures holding mostly in the 60s.
SATURDAY: ***SEVERE WEATHER ALERT DAY*** Cloudy, windy and warm with strong to severe storms, mostly during the midday and afternoon hours (80%). A few storms can contain, strong damaging winds, scattered large hail and even a few tornadoes....High temperatures: 75-80....Winds South 15-20 mph, becoming Westerly at the same speeds by late in the day. Expect much stronger gusts near thunderstorms.
SATURDAY NIGHT: Evening storms in Deep East TX ending, otherwise partial clearing and cooler...Low 46.
SUNDAY: A mixture of clouds and sunshine...Slight chance (20%-30%) of a brief shower. High temperature near 70.
MONDAY: Partly sunny and seasonable...Low 46, High 72...Winds NE 5 mph.
TUESDAY: Increasing clouds, chance (60%) of showers during the afternoon or evening. Temperatures: Low 50, High 69....Winds SSE 15 mph.
WEDNESDAY: Numerous showers and heavy thunderstorms (70%). A few storms could be severe. Temperatures: Low 60, High 75....Winds South, becoming W 20 mph, but higher gusts near thunderstorms.
THURSDAY: Sunny, breezy and cooler...Low 49, High 64....Winds N 15 mph.
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and cool...Low 42, High 62...Winds ENE 5-10 mph.
Scott Chesner
