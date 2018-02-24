Friday Night Forecast: Showers Saturday morning, strong storms in PM

East Texas Weather Forecast: 02-23-18

THIS EVENING: Patchy dense fog continues over our northern counties, and then redevelops back in the central areas later this evening. Temperatures are muggy--falling into the lower 70s and 60s.

OVERNIGHT: Mostly cloudy and mild with areas of fog and a few scattered showers toward morning, chance of rain at 40%. Temperatures holding mostly in the 60s. Winds: South 10-15 mph.

SATURDAY: ***SEVERE WEATHER ALERT DAY*** In the morning, a few scattered showers and a few storms, mainly for northwestern counties--chances at 60%. Overall, a cloudy to mostly cloudy sky. Windy and warm. Strong to severe storms likely during the midday and afternoon hours (80%). A few storms can contain strong damaging winds, and a few tornadoes are possible. High temperatures: 75-80. Winds South 15-20 mph, becoming Westerly at the same speeds by late in the day. Expect much stronger gusts near thunderstorms.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Evening storms in Deep East Texas ending after 9PM, otherwise partial clearing and cooler...Low 46.

SUNDAY: A mixture of clouds and sunshine. Still a 40% chance of a few showers especially in Deep East Texas. Highs: mid-60s. Winds: NE, turning South 10 mph.

MONDAY: Partly to mostly sunny and seasonal. Low 45, High 70. Winds North, turning Southeast 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: Increasing clouds, a 40% chance of showers and an isolated t-storm during the afternoon or evening. Temperatures: Low 50, High 68. Winds SE 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Numerous showers and heavy thunderstorms (70%). Storms have the potential to be severe--especially Wednesday afternoon. Temperatures: Low 62, High 75....Winds South, becoming SW 20 mph, but higher gusts near thunderstorms.

THURSDAY: Decreasing clouds. Breezy and cooler. Low 48, High 65. Winds NW 15 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and cool...Low 40, High 63. Winds North, SE 5-10 mph.