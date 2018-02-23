Friday AM Forecast: Light rain and overcast today, strong to severe storms tomorrow

EAST TEXAS WEATHER FORECAST: 2-23-18

***Flash Flood Watch Is In Effect until 6 AM Saturday.***

TODAY: Lingering light showers through out the day. Rain chances diminishing as we get into this evening. Overcast skies to mostly cloudy conditions during the day with winds shifting South by late afternoon. High temperatures: 60-65 West and 65-70 East. Winds: Starting N 5-10 becoming S 5-10 mph...

TONIGHT: Rain chances continue to decrease going through the night but by morning some showers are possible out ahead of tomorrows cold front. Temperatures will stay decently mild in the low 60s thanks to warmer southern air and clouds keeping us insulated. Winds increasing through the morning. Low 62, Winds: SE 5-10 then 10-15 mph...

SATURDAY: Windy and very warm with showers and possibly severe thunderstorms, mainly during the midday and afternoon...Rain chances increasing to 80%. Temperatures, Low 64, High 76....Winds South 15-20 mph, becoming Westerly at the same speeds by late afternoon. Winds can be much stronger near severe thunderstorms. Decreasing clouds in the evening. Main threat is strong winds, some hail and the possibility there could be some isolated tornado. Best severe chance is to the northeast of Smith county. Titus, Camp, Cass, Marion counties have a good chance of severe storms.

SUNDAY: Partly to mostly sunny a nice chance to dry out a little bit! Low 45, High 66...Winds N shifting SE 5 mph

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and finally lots of sunshine thanks to high pressure setting up in our area. Low 45, High 67...Winds N shifting SE 5 mph

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 60% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Low 51, High 65...Winds NE shifting SE 5 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Rain chances about 60%. Low 60, High 72...Winds SSW 20 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny and cooler. Low 49, High 63...Winds NW 20 mph.