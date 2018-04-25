NFL Dallas

UTEP star could stay in state with Cowboys

By: Michael Wesp

Posted: Apr 25, 2018 04:19 PM CDT

(NEXSTAR) - America's Team could stay in state to find their next OL star. 

UTEP's Will Hernandez was a second-team All-American at the West Texas school. 

Hernandez will likely be one of top guards taken in the first or second round.  

The guard started 47 games for the Miners. In those contests, he gave up no sacks or only one.

 

STATS

Position: Guard

School: UTEP

Year: Senior

Height: 6'3"

Weight: 340

