Stanford DT could fill the gap for Cowboys
If the Dallas Cowboys are looking to fill the interior of their line, Harrison Phillips could be their man.
The Standford Cardinal is a projected late first round, early second round pick.
Phillips totaled more than 103 tackles in 2017, an amazing statistics considering no other lineman reached 100 tackles.
STATS
Position: Defensive Tackle
School: Stanford
Year: Senior
Height: 6'4"
Weight: 295
