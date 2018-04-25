Standout Oklahoma LB a potential mid-rounder for Dallas

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

(NEXSTAR) - A former Big-12 Co-Defensive Player of the Year is likely someone Dallas will strongly consider as a mid-round pick.

Ogbonnia Okoronkwo, a pass rusher, had 21 sacks during his time with the Sooners.

Although the OU linebacker was productive in college, analysts question if he has the size to transition to the next level.

STATS

Position: Lineback/Defensive End

School: Oklahoma

Year: Senior

Height: 6'1"

Weight: 243