Standout Oklahoma LB a potential mid-rounder for Dallas
(NEXSTAR) - A former Big-12 Co-Defensive Player of the Year is likely someone Dallas will strongly consider as a mid-round pick.
Ogbonnia Okoronkwo, a pass rusher, had 21 sacks during his time with the Sooners.
Although the OU linebacker was productive in college, analysts question if he has the size to transition to the next level.
STATS
Position: Lineback/Defensive End
School: Oklahoma
Year: Senior
Height: 6'1"
Weight: 243
Trending Stories
KETK NBC
KFXK Fox 51
Friday Football Fever
KETK NewsFollow @KETK
KFXK Fox 51Follow @kxfkfox51
Friday Football Fever ScoreboardFollow @feverscoreboard