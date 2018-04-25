Player Spotlight: Sony Michel
The Cowboys aren't in need of a premiere back with Zeke Elliott in their stable, but they may want to add another horse to spell the elite RB.
One running back the Cowboys could be eyeing for a possible third-down back is Sony Michel out of Georgia.
Michel is likely a Day 2 pick who can make explosive plays, although he did register a pedestrian 4.52 40-yard dash time at the Combine.
STATS
Position: Running Back
School: Georgia
Year: Senior
Height: 5'11"
Weight: 215
