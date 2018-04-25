LSU playmaker could be a good replacement for Dez Bryant

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

(NEXSTAR) - LSU's DJ Chark has been climbing up the draft board ever since his final collegiate game.

The receiver clocked a blazing 4.34 time at the Combine and could go in the first round. A lot of analysts say he would be a prime pick for the Cowboys after they let Dez Bryant go.

Chark is known as a big play threat, but is a bit raw in his route running.

STATS

Position: Wide Receiver

School: LSU

Year: Senior

Height: 6'4"

Weight: 198