NFL Dallas

LSU playmaker could be a good replacement for Dez Bryant

By: Michael Wesp

Posted: Apr 25, 2018 04:59 PM CDT

Updated: Apr 25, 2018 04:59 PM CDT

(NEXSTAR) - LSU's DJ Chark has been climbing up the draft board ever since his final collegiate game.

The receiver clocked a blazing 4.34 time at the Combine and could go in the first round. A lot of analysts say he would be a prime pick for the Cowboys after they let Dez Bryant go.

Chark is known as a big play threat, but is a bit raw in his route running.

 

STATS

Position: Wide Receiver

School: LSU

Year: Senior

Height: 6'4"

Weight: 198


