Heisman Trophy winner could be an option for Dallas in first round

The Dallas Cowboys resisted the temptation to draft a Heisman winning quarterback a few years ago with Johnny Manziel.

But will they do it again, if afforded the opportunity?

The controversial Baker Mayfield could go anywhere between fifth or twenty-fifth in this year's first round.

The Sooner QB isn't your prototypical man under center, but he has the innate ability to make plays that makes him valuable.

STATS

Position: Quarterback

School: Oklahoma

Year: Senior

Height: 6'2"

Weight: 209