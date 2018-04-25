NFL Dallas

Draft Spotlight: CB M.J. Stewart

By: Michael Wesp

Posted: Apr 25, 2018 05:33 PM CDT

Updated: Apr 25, 2018 05:33 PM CDT

(NEXSTAR) - The Dallas Cowboys could look to the ACC to help deepen the roster in their secondary.

North Carolina cornerback M.J. Stewart is likely to be on the radar of Jerry Jones.  The mid-round pick may not be an impact player out of the gate, but he could help in situational defense.

Stewart is expected to be more of a slot defender than an outside guy and is a consistent tackler.

 

STATS

Position: Cornerback

School: North Carolina

Year: Senior

Height: 6'0"

Weight: 205

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Latest News

  • KETK NBC

  • KFXK Fox 51

  • Friday Football Fever

  • KETK News

  • KFXK Fox 51

  • Friday Football Fever Scoreboard

  • KETK NBC East Texas

    Instagram

  • KFXK Fox51 East Texas

    Instagram

  • MyEastTex Mobile App