Dallas Cowboys eye Oklahoma Cowboy in James Washington
Wide receiver is now a need of the Dallas Cowboys after they were unable to reach a restructured contract with Dez Bryant.
One of the wideouts the Cowboys are likely watching tape on is Oklahoma State's James Washington.
The physical WR is big time player and excellent route runner.
Experts say the OSU talent will go in the first or second round.
STATS
Position: Wide Receiver
School: Oklahoma State
Year: Senior
Height: 6'0"
Weight: 205
Trending Stories
KETK NBC
KFXK Fox 51
Friday Football Fever
KETK NewsFollow @KETK
KFXK Fox 51Follow @kxfkfox51
Friday Football Fever ScoreboardFollow @feverscoreboard